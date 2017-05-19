DUBLIN May 19 Ireland's Social Protection
Minister Leo Varadkar has opened up a commanding lead in the
race to succeed Enda Kenny as prime minister after securing the
publicly declared support of most of his Fine Gael parliamentary
party.
Kenny resigned as head of the governing centre-right party
on Wednesday, kicking off a contest between Varadkar and Housing
Minister Simon Coveney to take over. Fine Gael will pick its new
leader by June 2.
Varadkar, the son of an Indian immigrant and Ireland's first
openly gay minister, has won the backing of 37 of Fine Gael's 73
lawmakers before even officially launching his campaign,
according to public declarations and media reports.
Nineteen have said they would vote for Coveney, and 17 have
yet to say who they will back.
The 73 lawmakers, under party rules, account for 65 percent
of the selection vote, with the balance split between ordinary
party members and councillors, whom an Irish Times tracking poll
showed were evenly split so far.
"It's essentially over as a race," said Eoin O'Malley,
politics lecturer at Dublin City University.
"It would have to break two-to-one for Coveney among the
party members to give him a chance, and only a chance. That's
not going to happen. Any opinion polls of Fine Gael members have
shown that the majority prefer Varadkar."
Varadkar, whose supporters came out in force on Thursday to
hand him the early advantage, secured the backing of a number of
senior colleagues on Friday including foreign affairs minister
Charlie Flanagan and Paschal Donohoe, the favourite to take over
as finance minister from the retiring Michael Noonan.
Supporters of Varadkar say his straight-talking manner could
widen the party's appeal after Kenny's steady stewardship and
boost their position in the polls ahead of elections likely late
next year.
Varadkar was careful not to sound triumphant, however.
"It's definitely not (over)," he told reporters. "It's day
two of a 16-day contest. It's started really well and I'm really
humbled at the level of support I have received from my
colleagues, (but) I'm not counting my chickens."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)