DUBLIN, July 11 Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny retained his finance and public spending ministers on Friday, limiting any disruption to Dublin's deficit-cutting plans from a cabinet reshuffle that followed bruising mid-term elections.

A backlash at local and European elections over austerity cuts cost Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore his job as leader of the junior coalition Labour Party in May and led to more changes on Friday as Kenny tries to revive the parties fortunes.

As expected, the cull did not extend to Finance Minister Michael Noonan and Spending Minister Brendan Howlin who helped win back investor confidence after a crushing financial crisis and guided Ireland out of an international bailout last year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)