DUBLIN May 26 Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore will resign as leader of the junior government coalition partner, the Labour party, on Monday, a party source told Reuters, moments ahead of Gilmore confirming the news.

Gilmore faced a motion of no confidence in his leadership from a number of members of his parliamentary party after its support collapsed at local and European elections and he was due to make a statement to the media at 5 p.m. 1600 GMT.

"What he is likely to be saying is that he will be writing to the general secretary asking to convene a meeting of the executive where he will tell them of his intention to resign as party leader," the source said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)