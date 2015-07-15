DUBLIN, July 15 Less than half of Irish
taxpayers paid a new water charge in the first three months of
the year, a figure opposition parties said was an embarrassment
for the government following widespread protest against the
unpopular measure.
Tens of thousands of people marched last year against the
direct charge for water -- the final piece of a 30 billion euro,
seven-year austerity drive -- in the biggest protests since
Ireland's financial crisis erupted in 2008. Some opposition
parties support a boycott of the charge.
The state-owned Irish Water utility said it had collected 46
percent of the 66.8 million euros due from customers who are
billed on a quarterly basis, a level it anticipated would
increase in the second quarter once reminders were sent out.
Unlike some euro zone countries such as Greece, Ireland has
few problems collecting tax, including a new property charge
that also met with initial resistance.
Ireland's ruling coalition had hoped to put an end to the
political damage wrought by the water charge protests by cutting
the level of charges last year.
It is pinning its hopes of re-election early next year on
voters starting to feel the benefits of Ireland's fast
recovering economy by reversing some of the tax hikes and budget
cuts put in place.
Environment Minister Alan Kelly said he was "very satisfied"
with collection of the water tax to date, but opposition parties
said the resistance shown to the charge would mean the campaign
against it would continue in the run up to the election.
"This is a serious embarrassment to the government who have
done their best to denounce and belittle the resistance to their
introduction of water charges," Mary Lou McDonald, deputy leader
of the leftist Sinn Fein party, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)