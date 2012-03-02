DUBLIN, March 2 There is a great deal of
consensus among Ireland's EU/IMF lenders on proposals to reduce
the cost of its bank rescue through a refinancing of capital
pumped into the former Anglo Irish Bank, an IMF official said on
Friday.
Dublin has been pursuing a months-long campaign to amend the
terms of its bank bailout and is concentrating on striking a
deal to better finance some 30 billion euros ($40 billion) worth
of promissory notes, a form of IOU, used to recapitalise the
failed bank.
"There is a lot of consensus. It is still a work in progress
but fundamentally the underlying process has attracted a lot of
consensus," IMF mission chief for Ireland Craig Beaumont told a
conference call, adding that there was no time frame for
completing negotiations.
Beaumont added that he did not anticipate any impact on
Ireland's bailout programme from the government's decision this
week to call a referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty and said
that so far it had not created much additional uncertainty.