FRANKFURT Nov 18 A draft law that would give
the Irish central bank the power to intervene in the setting of
mortgage rates could cause conflicts of interest and damage the
Irish banking sector, the European Central Bank said in an
opinion published on Friday.
The bill was proposed in May by Ireland's main opposition
party following complaints that the country's banks were
charging some of the highest variable rates in the euro zone and
it is currently being considered by a parliamentary committee.
The Central Bank has indicated it does not want the powers,
with Governor Philip Lane describing a cap on mortgage rates as
a "very crude instrument".
The European Central Bank, which was asked by the
parliamentary committee to consider the bill, said the new law
could have several unintended side effects, including prompting
banks to charge higher interest rates on other products and to
ration the amount of mortgage loans to higher-risk customers.
The law could discourage new mortgage lenders from entering
the market and damage competition, it said.
"The ECB would like to emphasise that extreme caution should
be exercised when transferring the power to take commercial
decisions from market actors to public authorities," the ECB
opinion said.
The ECB also warned of possible conflicts of interest as
cutting mortgage rates could potentially undermine the
profitability of banks and the stability of the sector, which
the central bank is charged with protecting.
Such a conflict of interest "may potentially have an impact
on the institutional independence of the Central Bank of Ireland
and the personal independence of the governor," the ECB said.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny's coalition last year used its
majority to vote down a similar proposal.
But his new minority government controls just 59 of
parliament's 157 seats, leaving opposition parties with enough
votes needed to pass legislation if they act together.
