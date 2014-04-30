BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
DUBLIN, April 30 Irish house prices declined by 0.7 percent month-on-month in March although they were still 7.8 percent higher than a year earlier, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.
Prices in the capital were unchanged in March from the previous month but were up 14.3 percent on the year.
Residential property prices have halved since 2008 in a crash that devastated the economy but have started to recover in the last year, particularly in Dublin, which is an attractive location for multinational companies. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Conor Humphries)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported