* New legislation targets popular QIAIF and ICAV funds
* Non real estate Irish funds unaffected by changes
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 20 Non-resident investors in Irish
real estate funds will have to pay a 20 percent withholding tax
from next year on certain deals, the finance ministry said on
Thursday, in a further clampdown on structures used to minimise
tax bills.
Ireland last month proposed to amend tax laws for "Section
110" special purpose vehicles and widened the net on Thursday to
include all funds where 25 percent of their value is made up of
Irish real estate assets.
Such a change targets two other popular types of funds used
by foreign investors to buy up swathes of Irish property in
recent years: Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicles (ICAVs)
and Qualifying Investor Alternative Investment Funds (QIAIFs).
The new tax will be levied on non-resident investors when a
fund distributes income to them out of profits from its Irish
land or where a chargeable gain arises on the disposal of land
which a fund has owned for less than five years.
The large non-real estate funds sector will be unaffected by
the changes and the finance ministry said the tax will not apply
to certain other categories such as life assurance companies,
pension funds and other collective investment undertakings.
"Because this has been teed up to create a new category of
fund, it's very clear cut: Either you fall into this new section
or you fall into the old rules so for the other 99.5 percent of
funds in the market, this section will not apply," said Ilona
McElroy, Director of Asset and Wealth Management Tax at PWC.
Analysts at Goodbody Stockbrokers said uncertainty around
the legislation that governs QIAIFs and ICAVs had delayed well
in excess of 100 million euros worth of deals in the run up to
last week's budget. Non-Irish investors are responsible for 71
percent of property sales so far in 2016, they said.
However, Irish Real Estate Investment Trusts such as
Hibernia REIT and Green REIT, which will not be subject to the
new tax, could benefit, Investec Ireland said.
"While it is early days, we would not be surprised if this
leads to some of the funds that acquired commercial property
assets earlier in the recovery bringing forward their divestment
plans," said Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan.
"This could lead to downward pressure on prices in the short
term, but for buyers with a longer-term perspective, such as the
Irish commercial REITs, it could deliver very attractive
acquisition opportunities."
