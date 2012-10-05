DUBLIN Oct 5 Irish property developer Treasury
Holdings is to be wound up, a Dublin court heard on Friday,
making it one of the biggest and most high-profile casualties of
a property crash that led the country into an EU/IMF bailout.
The company, controlled by developers Johnny Ronan and
Richard Barrett, had built up a multibillion-euro property
empire that included golf course resorts in Sweden, a five-star
hotel in Moscow and offices in Paris.
However most of its debts were transferred to Ireland's
state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) after a
building boom came to a sharp halt in 2008. Backed by NAMA,
another debtor, Belgian financial group KBC, won
consent to have the company wound up on Friday.