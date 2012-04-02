* 5,000 march against new tax in rare sign of resistance
* EU treaty opponents frame debate around austerity
* 'No' campaigners admit they face a battle
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, April 2 Thousands of Irish protesters
sent a message to the government at the weekend that next
month's referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty may not be as
easy as early opinion polls suggest.
The Irish have tolerated a longer austerity drive than most
Europeans but the protests over a 100-euro tax that nearly half
all homeowners have refused to pay signals patience may be
wearing thin.
That is worrying for the government as it tells voters it is
in their interest to support German-led plans for stricter
budget rules in a May 31 referendum, that will probably be
Europe's only popular vote on the treaty.
The most recent poll showed that 60 percent of voters who
had made up their mind would support the new rules. But
Ireland's surprise 2008 rejection of the Lisbon Treaty, a set of
EU reforms, is a reminder that an upset cannot be ruled out.
Opponents have dubbed the new treaty the 'austerity treaty'
and are fighting hard to keep nearly five years of tax hikes and
spending cuts at the heart of the debate.
"The discussion quite legitimately will be around Ireland's
experience of a whole series of austerity budgets since 2008 and
what the consequences are for unemployment rates and the
domestic economy," said Mary Lou McDonald, deputy leader of the
left wing Sinn Fein opposition party.
"They say that we've been the poster child for austerity
across the European Union but we're not Greeks, we're not
French. I never really expected that we would have had massive
demonstrations on the streets but the absence of those should
not be taken as an absence of anger."
Though tens of thousands took to the streets when Ireland's
financial crisis began to take its toll in 2009, Saturday's
5,000-strong protest was large by Irish standards.
The government has impressed investors by avoiding the type
of riots seen in fellow bailout recipient Greece or the growing
dissent stirring in Spain and Italy
But the Irish economy is back in recession, unemployment is
over 14 percent and the government is only halfway through its
austerity drive, it seems likely that resistance will increase.
"It's becoming more and more prevalent now, people are not
taking it like they did before," Stephen King, a 31-year-old IT
worker, said, referring to the recent rise in demonstrations.
"People are seeing it as the government just taxing people
who can't afford it... The stress and the strain is showing."
TALL ORDER
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said at the weekend that he
believed "mainstream Ireland" still supported the government.
His Fine Gael party, the senior partner in government, is still
as popular as it was when coming to power a year ago.
Sinn Fein has become the second most popular party according
to recent opinion polls but fellow advocates of a 'no' vote so
far only consist of a small group of mostly left-leaning
independent members of parliament.
Trade unionists, some of whom marched at the weekend, will
decide this week which way to recommend their members vote but
the largest unions are expected to join the government's side.
With high profile activists like Declan Ganley, a leading
force behind Ireland's 2008 rejection of the Lisbon Treaty, so
far staying out of the campaign, analysts are sceptical as to
whether Sinn Fein can shift the debate on their own.
"I'm just not sure whether it's going to be doable. While
Sinn Fein will try to frame the referendum as an austerity
referendum, it won't be any easy thing to do," said Eoin
O'Malley, politics lecturer at Dublin City University (DCU)
"Sinn Fein will deliver their vote and a little bit more of
people that are angry at the EU and the government but I really
don't think they can do it on their own. You'd have to see
someone like Ganley and maybe some economists scaring the middle
classes. That would be the only way that you'll see a move."
Sinn Fein's McDonald knows it's a tall order but having been
among the noisy protesters on Saturday, she says a sea change
may come quicker than the government expects.
"As with all EU referendums, it is a David and Goliath
scenario because the political establishment have lined up
foursquare behind this treaty," she said.
"But I think this is going to be a very tightly contested
campaign and I think the household charge will prove to be the
straw that broke the camel's back for a lot of people."