* Quinn had sought to take advantage of more lenient UK laws
* Judge describes evidence backing claim as "curious"
* IBRC legal battles across Europe to keep Quinn assets
By Ivan Little
BELFAST, Jan 10 A British court has
annulled the bankruptcy of Sean Quinn, once the Republic of
Ireland's richest man, in a victory for Irish Bank Resolution
Corp which has been pursuing debts of up to 2.9 billion euros
($3.7 billion).
IBRC, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, which has a
court order in the Republic of Ireland ordering Quinn to pay
back 1.7 billion euros, had said he should be declared bankrupt
in the Republic as that was the centre of his business activity.
Quinn, 64, who turned a rural quarrying operation into a 4
billion euro fortune before running up a large stake in the now
failed Anglo Irish Bank, made the bankruptcy declaration in
November, taking advantage of British laws which would have
allowed him to go back into business in under a year.
The court in Northern Ireland ruled on Tuesday that a lease
for an office in Derrylin, Northern Ireland, had been drawn up
to "bolster" Quinn's claim that the small rural village was the
epicentre of a business empire that spanned concrete plants,
wind farms, insurance and hotels and stretched to India.
"I do not think I can safely conclude that this was a
deliberate attempt to deceive on the part of Mr Quinn but I find
it is a sufficient ground for me to exercise my discretion to
rescind the bankruptcy order if I had not already decided to
annul it," Justice Donal Deeny told the court.
Quinn, whose group's headquarters were across the frontier
in the Republic of Ireland border county of Cavan, said he had
worked every day of his life in the Northern Irish county of
Fermanagh and accused the IBRC of pursing a personal vendetta
against him.
"What I heard in court was a bit peculiar. I never worked a
day outside Northern Ireland in my life. I have never worked
anywhere else," Quinn told reporters outside the court.
Deeny said the lease claiming Quinn's businesses were based
in Northern Ireland was "a somewhat curious document".
He said Quinn had also failed to disclose the fact he held
an Irish passport and had no British passport, and he was a
voter in the Republic where 20 percent of his taxes were paid.
Lawyers for Quinn said they wanted to study the judgement
before deciding whether or not to appeal against the ruling.
IBRC will proceed with bankruptcy proceedings against Quinn
in the Republic of Ireland and has succeeded in bringing forward
a hearing to do so by a week to Jan. 16 after the bank's lawyers
told a Dublin court on Tuesday that they were afraid Quinn might
attempt to move unsecured assets from its reach between now and
then.
BANKRUPTCY TOURISM
IBRC, rebranded after scandal-hit Anglo was nationalised
after costing the state almost 30 billion euros, has already
made provision for 2.3 billion euros of Quinn's debt and is
trying to claw back the rest from the former billionaire's
international web of companies.
The low-key former tycoon has lost control of his empire,
including one of Ireland's largest insurers, to IBRC, but the
bank is fighting legal battles from Hyderabad to Kiev in an
attempt to keep hold of all of his assets.
Ireland has only recently cut the time needed to be
discharged from bankruptcy to five years from 12, and is
required under the terms of its EU/IMF bailout to bring in
legislation by the end of March to further ease this duration.
The tougher laws in Ireland have prompted a number of
casualties of the country's financial crisis to go to Britain to
discharge their financial affairs in a route dubbed "bankruptcy
tourism".
At its peak, the Quinn Group employed more than 5,500 people
on both sides of the Irish border but the disastrous investment
in Anglo shortly before it collapsed under the weight of failed
property loans cost the group more than 1 billion euros.
Quinn is still regarded as a hero for creating thousands of
jobs in Cavan where locals have held rallies in recent months to
show their support. New executives at the Quinn Group have also
been subjected to a series of attacks, including arson. Quinn
has condemned the attacks.
Quinn Insurance business, which was put into administration
in 2009, was recently bought by U.S. general insurer Liberty
Mutual and its healthcare arm was sold to management
last month in a tie-up with Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re.