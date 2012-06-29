DUBLIN, June 29 Ireland's former richest man was
spared a jail sentence on Friday for contempt of court, meaning
no major figure has to date been jailed over the collapse of
Ireland's economy despite billions of euros in losses.
Bankrupt billionaire Sean Quinn was found guilty of contempt
on Tuesday after Dublin's high court ruled he had blocked a
state bank from seizing property worth hundreds of millions of
euros (dollars).
Quinn, whose 4 billion euro ($5 billion) business empire
collapsed after a disastrous investment in now-nationalised
Anglo Irish Bank, is being pursued by the bank for debts of
almost 3 billion euros ($3.73 billion).
Prosecution lawyers had sought punitive measures against
Quinn, including a possible jail sentence.
But Justice Elizabeth Dunne said the court was still "in the
coercive stage", instead ordering Quinn and his family to
disclose information regarding all their assets.
"I've no doubt the first function of the court is to
consider coercion and then after there's a response to coercive
orders there maybe an issue in relation to punitive measures.It
will depend on the degree of cooperation in relation to your
clients," the judge said.