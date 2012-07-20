By Sarah O'Connor
| DUBLIN, July 20
DUBLIN, July 20 Bankrupt Irish businessman Sean
Quinn is still blocking a state-owned bank to which he owes
billions of euros from seizing assets he has hidden abroad and
may have to be jailed if he does not cooperate, the bank's
lawyer told the high court on Friday.
Quinn, whose four billion euro ($4.9 billion) business
empire collapsed after a disastrous investment in the now failed
Anglo Irish Bank, was found guilty of contempt of court last
month for violating an order not to block the bank from seizing
500 million euros worth of assets he had hidden abroad.
Lawyers for the state-owned bank told the court on Friday
that there had been a very significant failure to comply with
the court's order to disclose information about the assets.
"The bank is in the difficult position that it still wants
to have a coercive element, ultimately its objective is to get
the assets returned, but the defendants seem to want to keep
hold of the assets and spend some time in jail," said Paul
Gallagher, counsel for the bank.
Quinn, who has come to personify the boom and bust of
Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" economy, would be the first major
figure to be sent to prison in connection with the country's
financial collapse.
Gallagher said the court might have no option other than a
prison sentence and suggested that Quinn's son and nephew, who
were also found guilty of contempt, could be jailed while Quinn
himself stayed free to carry out the court's orders.
Lawyers for the Quinns, who filed an appeal against the
findings of contempt on Thursday, said the three men had made
various offers to cooperate with the bank but these had not been
accepted.
When Quinn's nephew Peter failed to show up on Friday,
sending a message that he was sick, Justice Elizabeth Dunne
issued a warant for his arrest and told police to bring him to
court.
Quinn, still regarded by some as a local hero for creating
thousands of jobs in his home county of Cavan, turned a rural
quarrying operation on his family farm into a global business
empire, only to become the subject of Ireland's largest ever
bankruptcy order, four years after becoming its richest man.
His use of loans to make the ill-fated investments in the
former Anglo has resulted in the bank pursuing him for debts of
almost 3 billion euros in a global treasure hunt from courtrooms
in Dublin to the British Virgin Islands.
Quinn, who told a court earlier this year that he was down
to his last 11,000 euros, an aging Mercedes and 166 acres of
land, is unable to repay most of the debts, and the bank's
lawyers have said taxpayers face a further "very substantial
loss" if it fails to secure the outstanding assets.
Justice Dunne, who said Quinn was "evasive and
uncooperative" when giving his evidence, will decide whether or
not to jail him once both sides have finished their arguments.
(Writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Tim Pearce)