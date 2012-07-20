By Sarah O'Connor
DUBLIN, July 20 Bankrupt Irish businessman Sean
Quinn was spared a jail sentence again on Friday and given one
last chance to cooperate with a bank trying to seize assets he
is hiding abroad, but his son and nephew were sentenced to three
months in prison.
Ireland's former richest man has come to personify the boom
and bust of Ireland's now stricken economy. The ruling means no
major figure has to date been jailed over the collapse of
Ireland's economy, despite billions of euros in losses.
Quinn, whose 4 billion euro ($4.9 billion) business empire
collapsed after a disastrous investment in the now failed Anglo
Irish Bank, was found guilty of contempt of court last month for
violating an order not to block the bank from seizing 500
million euros worth of assets he had hidden abroad.
Lawyers for the now state-owned bank told the high court
that Quinn, 65, was still preventing the bank, to which he owes
billions of euros, from seizing his foreign assets.
Quinn, his arms folded, sat beside his son, Sean, at the
back of the packed courtroom as the judge read out her ruling.
She held off any punitive measures against Quinn to allow
him time to comply with court orders to cooperate with the bank,
echoing a similar move last month, where he was ordered to
disclose information regarding assets located as far afield as
Russia, Ukraine and Belize.
Justice Elizabeth Dunne sentenced Quinn's son and his
nephew, who were also found guilty of contempt, to three months
jail and brushed off allegations of a "medieval approach" by
Quinns' lawyers, saying it was a way of encouraging compliance
with the orders.
She described their contempt as "outrageous" and was
unimpressed with "a lack of openness and frankness on the part
of the Quinns" throughout the trial.
LOCAL HERO
Quinn, still regarded by some as a local hero for creating
thousands of jobs in his home county of Cavan, turned a rural
quarrying operation on his family farm into a global business
empire, only to become the subject of Ireland's largest
bankruptcy order, four years after becoming its richest man.
His use of loans to make the ill-fated investments in the
former Anglo has resulted in the bank pursuing him for debts of
almost 3 billion euros in a global treasure hunt from courtrooms
in Dublin to the British Virgin Islands.
The bank's lawyers had previously had suggested that Quinn's
son and nephew could be jailed while Quinn himself stayed free
to carry out the court's orders.
"This almost medieval approach to holding the son to see
what the chieftain father will do is inappropriate," said Brian
O'Moore, senior counsel for the Quinns.
Sean Quinn, who choked back tears when giving evidence, told
a court earlier this year that he was down to his last 11,000
euros, an aging Mercedes and 166 acres of land.
"In light of all the evidence I've heard up to now I'm not
impressed by the suggestion that what they (the Quinns) have
done to date is a satisfactory way of dealing with matters," the
judge said.
"I find it difficult to accept their helplessness."
Quinn declined to comment on the verdict as he left the
court on Friday, while police later took his son to prison.
Quinn's nephew Peter was still at large when the verdict was
read out after he failed to show up to court, relaying a message
to his lawyers that he was sick. The judge issued a warrant for
his arrest and directed the police to bring him to court.
The bank's lawyers said there had been a very significant
failure to comply with the court's order to disclose information
about Quinn's assets.
"The bank is in the difficult position that it still wants
to have a coercive element, ultimately its objective is to get
the assets returned, but the defendants seem to want to keep
hold of the assets and spend some time in jail," said Paul
Gallagher, counsel for the bank.