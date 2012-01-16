DUBLIN Jan 16 Ireland's High Court declared Sean Quinn, once the country's richest man, bankrupt on Monday, in a victory for the former Anglo Irish Bank which is pursuing him for debts of up to 2.9 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

Quinn, 64, who turned a rural quarrying operation into a 4 billion euro fortune before running up a large stake in the now failed Anglo Irish Bank, was not in court to hear the judgement. His lawyers said they would not be opposing it.

Quinn had tried to be declared insolvent in British-controlled Northern Ireland, which has a less onerous bankruptcy regime. That declaration was overturned by a court in Belfast last week. ($1 = 0.7895 euro) (Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Dan Lalor)