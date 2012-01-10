BELFAST Jan 10 A Northern Ireland court annulled a bankruptcy declaration made by Ireland's former richest man Sean Quinn on Tuesday in a victory for Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), formerly Anglo Irish Bank , which is pursuing him for debts of up to 2.9 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

Quinn, 64, who turned a rural quarrying operation into a 4 billion euro fortune before running up a large stake in the now failed Anglo Irish, made the declaration in November, taking advantage of Belfast's more lenient bankruptcy laws.

IBRC, which says Quinn owed it up to 2.9 billion euros and received an court order in the Republic of Ireland ordering him to pay back 1.7 billion euros, had argued that the insolvency proceedings should be annulled as the centre of Quinn's main interest was not in Northern Ireland.