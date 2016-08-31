LONDON Aug 31 Rating agency Moody's said on
Wednesday it was too soon to say what the impact on Ireland's
rating would be of the European Commission's ruling that Apple
should pay 13 billion euros ($14.50 billion) in back taxes to
Dublin.
"As Apple and Ireland both plan to appeal the EU's ruling,
it is too early to assess the possible impact of the judgement
on Ireland's credit profile," Moody's, which rates Ireland at A3
with a positive outlook, said in a statement.
"Once the outcome is clearer, Moody's assessment will take
into account not just the impact of higher than expected tax
revenues, but also any possible implications for Ireland's
corporate tax regime."
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)