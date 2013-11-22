NEW YORK Nov 22 Credit ratings agency DBRS on
Friday confirmed Ireland's sovereign rating, but warned a cut
could still be on the way.
The agency confirmed Ireland at A (low), with a negative
trend.
DBRS' rating of Irish sovereign bonds is slightly higher
than comparable ratings from larger agencies such as Standard
and Poor's and Moody's, making the DBRS rating particularly
important for Ireland at the moment.
Its relatively high ratings are the only thing sparing the
country's bonds from the 5 percent penalty imposed by the
European Central Bank on debt rated below single-A.
"The rating confirmation reflects Ireland's strong
commitment to fiscal consolidation, evidence of macroeconomic
rebalancing, and emerging signs of economic recovery," DBRS said
in a statement.
Standard and Poor's rates the country BBB-plus. Moody's
rates Ireland Ba1. Fitch rates it BBB-plus.