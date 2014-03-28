DUBLIN, March 28 Rating agency DBRS lifted its outlook on Irish sovereign debt to stable from negative on Friday, reducing concern of a downgrade that would force the European Central Bank to discount its value as collateral.

Toronto-based DBRS left Ireland's A (low) rating unchanged, which is within the investment-grade category and a notch or two higher than they are rated by the big three agencies, Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)