BRIEF-Ozak REIT secures 28 mln lira credit
* Says secures 28 million lira ($7.83 million) credit with 5 years maturity Source text for Eikon:
DUBLIN, March 28 Rating agency DBRS lifted its outlook on Irish sovereign debt to stable from negative on Friday, reducing concern of a downgrade that would force the European Central Bank to discount its value as collateral.
Toronto-based DBRS left Ireland's A (low) rating unchanged, which is within the investment-grade category and a notch or two higher than they are rated by the big three agencies, Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Says secures 28 million lira ($7.83 million) credit with 5 years maturity Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, April 26 A U.S. judge has ordered UBS Group AG to face a lawsuit by a former bond strategist who said he was fired in retaliation for refusing to publish misleading research reports and complaining about being pressured to do so.