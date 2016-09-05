Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
LONDON, Sept 5 Rating agency DBRS said on Monday it had kept Ireland's sovereign rating at A (High) with a stable outlook, with the risks posed by neighbouring Britain's Brexit vote balanced by improving debt sustainability.
"Although the public finances are improving, public debt remains high and vulnerable to adverse shocks," DBRS said in a statement delayed from Friday.
"The UK's exit from the European Union poses clear downside risks to the Irish economy... Ireland could be adversely affected through trade, investment and confidence channels, with the intensity and duration of the shock determined by the nature of the withdrawal agreement." (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.