LONDON, Sept 5 Rating agency DBRS said on Monday it had kept Ireland's sovereign rating at A (High) with a stable outlook, with the risks posed by neighbouring Britain's Brexit vote balanced by improving debt sustainability.

"Although the public finances are improving, public debt remains high and vulnerable to adverse shocks," DBRS said in a statement delayed from Friday.

"The UK's exit from the European Union poses clear downside risks to the Irish economy... Ireland could be adversely affected through trade, investment and confidence channels, with the intensity and duration of the shock determined by the nature of the withdrawal agreement." (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)