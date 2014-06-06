France election poses risk to world economy-Schaeuble
WASHINGTON, April 21 The presidential election in France where a first round takes place this weekend poses a risk to the global economy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
June 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded its rating on Ireland's long-term foreign and local currency credit rating to "A-" from "BBB+", citing an improving economy.
The ratings agency also raised its 2014-2016 average real GDP growth projections for Ireland to 2.7 percent from 2.0 percent.
S&P affirmed Ireland's short-term ratings at 'A-2' and said the outlook on the ratings was positive.
NEW YORK, April 21 The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.