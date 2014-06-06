June 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded its rating on Ireland's long-term foreign and local currency credit rating to "A-" from "BBB+", citing an improving economy.

The ratings agency also raised its 2014-2016 average real GDP growth projections for Ireland to 2.7 percent from 2.0 percent.

S&P affirmed Ireland's short-term ratings at 'A-2' and said the outlook on the ratings was positive. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)