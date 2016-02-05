DUBLIN Feb 5 Fitch raised Ireland's credit
rating a notch to 'A' on Friday, taking the unusual step of
upgrading a country's debt in the middle of an election
campaign, a move that could potentially hand the government
parties a boost.
Ireland's prime minister Enda Kenny called elections for
Feb. 26 on Wednesday, kicking off campaigning for what promises
to be a tight contest dominated by a fractious debate over the
country's brisk economic recovery.
Kenny is fighting the election on the strength of an economy
forecast to be Europe's best performing for the third successive
year in 2016 and Fitch cited growth last year of about 7.0
percent and improving debt dynamics as key drivers for the
upgrade.
"The economy is exhibiting much more solid fundamentals that
will help sustain momentum in the short term. Stronger balance
sheets, a continued strengthening of the labour market and
rising household consumption should underpin robust domestic
demand growth in 2016," Fitch said in a statement.
While the upgrade will likely be viewed as good news for the
government parties, Fitch's view that the medium-term growth
potential of the economy is around 2.0 to 2.5 percent could call
into question the 3.5 percent average annual rate Kenny's Fine
Gael has based its spending plans on.
Kenny's centre-right party is well ahead in opinion polls
but its support has slipped during a shaky start to the campaign
meaning it and current junior coalition partner Labour remain
some way short of securing a majority.
With no obvious alternative coalition in view, that could
spell a period of political uncertainty for Ireland which Fitch
said represented a potential source of downside risk.
"A protracted period of political uncertainty and/or the
reliance on more radical political elements to sustain a
coalition risks a weakening of reforms," said Fitch, whose
outlook on Ireland's rating is 'stable'.
"That said, throughout the crisis, Ireland has shown strong
fiscal commitment and credibility, supporting our forecast that
the next government will remain broadly compliant with EU and
national fiscal rules."
After the prospect of electoral deadlock turned some
investors more cautious on Ireland's sovereign debt in recent
weeks, Commerzbank said earlier on Friday than an upgrade would
prompt "structurally higher demand from investors following
rating-based investment guidelines".
Ahead of its only bond auction of the first quarter next
week, Ireland's debt agency welcomed the move, saying Fitch's
rationale underscored the healthy demand it has seen for Irish
debt issuance.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)