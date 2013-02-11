* S&P lifts outlook from negative after debt deal with ECB
* Rating agency says deal increases Irish bailout exit hopes
* Analysts say move puts Moody's junk rating in focus
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Feb 11 Standard & Poor's joined Fitch on
Monday in lifting Ireland's sovereign debt rating outlook to
stable, after Dublin struck a bank debt deal that improved its
chances of exiting its bailout programme by the end of 2013.
S&P raised its outlook on Ireland's BBB-plus rating to
stable from negative, leaving Moody's as the only major rating
agency with a downbeat outlook on Irish government bonds.
Dublin struck a long-awaited deal with the European Central
Bank last week allowing it to convert promissory notes into
long-term bonds, effectively giving it far longer to repay debts
it ran up in rescuing the Irish banking system.
"The exchange of promissory notes, which the government had
provided to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, for long-dated
government bonds, should reduce the government's debt-servicing
costs and lower refinancing risk," S&P said in a statement.
"We believe the success of the exchange increases the
likelihood of a full return by Ireland to private financing and,
therefore, of Ireland successfully exiting the EU/IMF bailout
program, at the end of 2013."
S&P, which expedited Ireland's path towards a November 2010
bailout with a ratings cut three months before that, said it
could lower its outlook again if Ireland failed to comply with
its bailout conditions or raise enough cash to meet its funding
need, and if growth slows amid a weaker external environment.
Alternatively it said it could consider raising the rating
if the government sustains its fiscal strategy or can sell its
sizable holdings in the almost fully state-owned banking sector,
both of which would help reduce its still-high public debt.
"BIZARRE" MOODY'S
Fitch rewarded Ireland for fiscal and funding progress much
praised among fellow euro zone states by raising its outlook to
stable from negative in November. It rates Ireland at BBB-plus,
which, like S&P, leaves it three notches above junk status.
Fitch said last week that Dublin's debt deal was positive,
easing medium-term fiscal pressure, but that the same risks
remained as when it raised its outlook, notably around a weak
growth outlook.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny hailed last week's deal, which
sent Irish borrowing costs right down to pre-crisis levels, as
an "historic step".
Moody's, the only main rating agency to have downgraded the
country to non-investment grade, has also kept its negative
outlook on Ireland, reflecting its more pessimistic assessment
of the euro zone.
The head of the country's debt agency, which has already
begun its gradual return to long-term debt markets, last month
complained that Moody's Ba1 rating was "depressingly low".
Analysts saw S&P's move as supportive for the Irish debt
agency's plans to return to the market with a 10-year benchmark
issue in the coming weeks and said it would put pressure on
Moody's to justify its stance.
"It makes Moody's rating on Ireland look even more unreal
and bizarre in a lot of ways. It's very difficult to justify
their outlook unless you have a completely different take on the
world in general," said Owen Callan, a Dublin-based bond dealer
at Danske Bank.