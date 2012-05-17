* Irish Business group gets backing in "Yes" campaign
* U.S. firms say vote is key factor in possible investments
* Employers warn rejection will see Ireland go way of Greece
* Minority say "No" vote would be clear signal on debt woes
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 17 When Ireland's jobs minister met
the heads of 20 U.S. companies on a recent trade mission, he had
what he told business leaders last week were some uncomfortable
conversations about this month's referendum on the EU's plans
for stricter budget rules.
From Atlanta to Chicago, Richard Bruton said the companies
he hopes will follow the likes of Pfizer and Google
in locating in Ireland had one question: what would
happen if Ireland voted "No" on May 31.
"We'll become a Greece," is the blunt answer offered by AJ
Noonan, managing director of Dublin-based Rhonellen Developments
and a member of the new Business for Ireland group that has
launched a campaign to urge voters to ratify the treaty.
"For the country and therefore ultimately for my business, I
think it would be a disaster if we vote no."
The referendum, taking place as popular resistance grows
across Europe to the kind of austerity the Irish government has
had to dish out for the past four years, is expected to be the
EU's only popular vote on the new, German-led fiscal treaty.
Just as they did three years ago when a European treaty was
last put to the Irish people, employers are not leaving it up to
Dublin to lead the campaign, and Business for Ireland has the
backing of every major employment group in the country from
bankers' representatives to hoteliers.
They have joined a "Yes" campaign that, so far, is winning
majority support from voters.
The campaign has focused on a clause in the treaty stating
only countries that sign up to the new budget rules can access
Europe's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM).
While opponents of the treaty say Europe would not dare cut
Ireland off when its current EU/IMF bailout ends next year,
Noonan, whose company develops and manages healthcare centres,
is not so sure and fears a rejection would see the country's
finances spiral out of control.
According to the Irish Business and Employers Confederation
(IBEC), it's a view shared by multinationals that come to
Ireland in droves, attracted by the lowest rate of corporation
tax in the EU
Larger Irish firms think likewise, mindful that their
ability to raise debt would be impacted if a "No" vote triggered
the sovereign rating downgrades Standard & Poor's and Moody's
have promised.
"Business can't really see a single advantage in voting 'no'
in this," said Fergal O'Brien, IBEC's chief economist.
"When making investment decisions, multinationals want
certainty, they want to know that countries have stable public
finances, that there is as much political and economic stability
as can be and crucially access to European markets."
"(Local) companies... are very much of the view that if we
don't have access to the ESM, we would probably be looking at an
acceleration of austerity measures and ultimately weak consumer
confidence and weak domestic demand."
SOME SAY 'NO'
But not everyone in the business community agrees.
Millionaire Declan Ganley, a leading force in Ireland's 2008
rejection of the EU's Lisbon reform treaty, began a campaign
against the fiscal pact this week, telling voters it was "beyond
unacceptable" that they be asked to pass a measure that does not
ease the burden of Dublin's bank debt.
John Corcoran, owner of footwear retailer Korky's Shoes and
head of the Irish Commercial Tenants Association, believes a
"No" vote would leave Europe in no doubt that Ireland's needs
extra help with a debt mountain swelled by an expensive bank
bailout and set to peak at 120 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) next year.
"We've got stitched up with the bank debt and I think if we
vote "Yes", it will suggest that the citizens of this country
are very happy with everything," said Corcoran, who has draped a
three-storey high "Vote No" poster over his flagship store.
"It's an opportunity for the citizens to send out a signal
to the ECB that we've got a problem here, that although it seems
that everything is working and we're meeting our targets, the
underlying problems are much more damaging."
With domestic demand set to shrink for a fifth successive
year, hitting employers like Corcoran hardest, Ireland has
become all the more reliant on multinational firms to offset job
losses that have kept unemployment stuck above 14 percent.
U.S. companies, which employ some 100,000 of Ireland's 1.8
million strong workforce, added a further 3,500 new jobs in the
first four months of this year thanks to investments from the
likes of Apple Inc and Eli Lilly and Co.
The Irish head of EBay Inc's Paypal, which
announced in February that it would hire 1,000 new workers in
the north east county of Dundalk, urged voters against upsetting
the modicum of stability Ireland had regained.
"It's important that we are telling our parent companies
that we are supporting a 'Yes' vote," said Louise Phelan.
"Now more than ever, it's in Ireland's strategic interests
to send a strong signal of stability."