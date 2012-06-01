DUBLIN, June 1 Ireland's government is confident that voters have backed a referendum on the European Union's new fiscal treaty based on early counting, the country's European affairs minister told Reuters on Friday.

"We are very, very confident. We'll have to wait another half an hour to see how the tallies are looking, but so far so good," Lucinda Creighton said while watching votes being counted in her Dublin South East constituency.

Two government sources told Reuters after the polls closed late on Thursday that the treaty was likely to pass by a margin of more than three to two, citing polling data.