DUBLIN May 13 Businessman Declan Ganley, a leading force in Ireland's 2008 rejection of the EU's Lisbon reform treaty, came out as an opponent of Europe's fiscal pact on Sunday although polls show support for the new budget rules growing before a May 31 referendum.

Ganley's charismatic personality and financial clout made him a formidable factor in Ireland's initial rebuff of the treaty. But he made little impact when he launched another "no" campaign at a similarly late stage before a second Lisbon vote in 2009 when polls also forecast - correctly - a "yes" majority.

He had said he might support the latest pact if Dublin were given better terms for bailing out its banks but concluded on Sunday that it was "beyond unacceptable" that Ireland be asked to pass a treaty that does not cut the burden of its bank debt.

"The fact is that Europe, unluckily saddled with unfit leadership, finds itself suffering from a grey-suited tyranny of the mediocre ... The latest fiscal treaty is another exercise in empty posturing," Ganley wrote in the Sunday Business Post, announcing his Libertas political party's entry into the debate.

"It quite simply will not come remotely close to solving Europe's economic crisis ... Europe has reached a point of insolvency, so realistically we must choose either to unite in a true federal democratic union, or unravel in an unpredictable manner that has the potential to turn dangerously ugly."

Ganley failed in an expensive bid to turn Libertas into a pan-European political party in 2009 and win his own seat in the European Parliament despite running a high profile campaign.

He will join a handful of trade unions, the increasingly popular Sinn Fein party and a small number of left-wing politicians in the "No" camp, backed by just 31 percent of likely voters, according to the Sunday Business Post/Red C poll.

Supporters of the treaty, led by Ireland's three largest political parties as well as business and farming groups, number 53 percent, a rise of six percentage points in two weeks, while 16 percent of voters remain undecided.

The main aim of the so-called "fiscal compact", signed up to by all but two members of the 27-nation European Union, is to enforce more budget discipline by writing fiscal rules into law.

The treaty needs the approval of only 12 of the 17 euro zone countries to be ratified. But an Irish rejection would undermine one of Europe's key plans for overcoming a debt crisis that raged on last week with Spain and France coming under intense pressure to deepen their deficit cuts.

Debate in Dublin has focused mainly on a clause that allows access to Europe's new bailout fund only to states that ratify the treaty - something Finance Minister Michael Noonan has described as an essential backstop to Dublin's plans to return to bond markets.

Ireland, bailed out by the EU and International Monetary Fund 18 months ago, needs to start issuing long-term debt again over the next 12 months if it is to exit the bailout on schedule at the end of 2013.

Ganley agreed with other opponents of the treaty that Europe would not dare cut Ireland off from official funding, arguing that an Irish default would cause a huge crisis on the continent and that it needs Ireland both in the euro and well-funded.