By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, June 1
DUBLIN, June 1 Ireland's referendum on the
European Union's new fiscal treaty is likely to pass by a margin
of more than three to two, saving Europe a major headache, two
government sources told Reuters ahead of the counting of votes
on Friday.
While the German-led plan for stricter budget rules needs
the approval of only 12 of the 17 euro zone countries to be
ratified, an Irish rejection would undermine one of Europe's key
initiatives just as problems mount in Spain and Greece.
"It's safe to say it's a 'Yes' by more than a 60/40 margin,"
one of the sources said, citing polling data. Counting begins at
0800 GMT, with the result due later in the day.
The referendum, Ireland's third on EU legislation in four
years, put Dublin back in the spotlight after its implementation
of an 85-billion euro ($106 billion) EU/IMF bailout had left
others, notably Greece, the focus of euro zone debt concerns.
Every opinion poll since the vote was called in February has
indicated a comfortable ratification that would ease concerns
about future Irish funding, though a turnout as low as 50
percent, according to national broadcaster RTE, had raised
concerns among officials that apathy might favour a "No" vote.
"HOW COMMITTED IS IRELAND?"
Ireland has been held up by its European partners as the
poster child for austerity and, in a sign of the modicum of
stability that has returned to the economy, data showed on
Thursday that deposits held by Ireland's domestic banks rose to
a 14-month high in April.
In Spain, separate figures on Thursday showed that
depositors alarmed by the dire state of their banks were moving
money abroad at the fastest rate since records began, recalling
the tens of billions of euros in deposits that flew out of
Ireland ahead of its bailout.
The Irish debate has been squarely framed around a clause in
the treaty stating that only those states that sign up can
access future European bailout money. The finance minister has
warned that a "No" vote would be a "jump into the unknown".
Ireland, whose economy along with those of Greece and
Portugal is being kept afloat with the help of an aid package,
hopes to exit its programme at the end of 2013 by re-entering
bond markets.
However, the government has argued that access to Europe's
new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), is an
essential backstop should the mood of uncertainty spreading
across Europe scupper its planned market return.
While the "No" camp, spearheaded by the rising Sinn Fein
party and some trade unions, argues that Europe would not dare
cut Ireland off, business leaders have warned that a rejection
would put inward investment at risk.
"If you're an investor and you're asking how committed is
Ireland to staying as a full member of the European Union, a
'yes' vote is consistent with Europe membership," said Philip
Lane, economics professor at Trinity College Dublin.
"A 'no' vote would send a weaker signal."