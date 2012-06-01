Fitch Rates Bank Jambi's Medium-Term Notes 'A(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)' to PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi's (Bank Jambi, A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured medium-term notes III 2017 of up to IDR50 billion. The notes will have a maturity of up to three years and proceeds from the issue will be used to support the bank's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk re