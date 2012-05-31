BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
DUBLIN May 31 Ireland's referendum on the European Union's new fiscal treaty is likely to pass by a margin of more than three to two, two government sources told Reuters after polls closed on Thursday.
"It's safe to say it's a 'Yes' by more than a 60/40 (percent) margin," one of the sources said.
Ireland held the only popular vote on the German-led plan for stricter budget discipline. counting begins at 0800 GMT on Friday with an official declaration due later in the day.
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.