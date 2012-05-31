DUBLIN May 31 Ireland's referendum on the European Union's new fiscal treaty is likely to pass by a margin of more than three to two, two government sources told Reuters after polls closed on Thursday.

"It's safe to say it's a 'Yes' by more than a 60/40 (percent) margin," one of the sources said.

Ireland held the only popular vote on the German-led plan for stricter budget discipline. counting begins at 0800 GMT on Friday with an official declaration due later in the day.