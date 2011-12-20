DUBLIN Dec 20 Ireland's central bank on
Tuesday ordered lenders to use more conservative provisioning
for bad loans to boost confidence in the financial statements of
the country's lenders.
The new guidelines were issued as part of Ireland's EU-IMF
bailout which followed the bursting of a property bubble and the
subsequent collapse of the banking sector.
"We want to see financial statements prepared on a more
conservative basis, with the impairment provisioning
methodologies better aligned to economic realities. We also want
a greater number of higher quality disclosures," the central
bank's director of credit institutions supervision Jonathan
McMahon said in a statement.
"This ought, over time, to encourage greater confidence in
published financial statements," McMahon said.