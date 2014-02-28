BRIEF-Hua Xia Healthcare says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Purchaser, wholly-owned subsidiary of co, and Vanhal Property Investment entered into sale and purchase agreement
DUBLIN Feb 28 Irish retail sales rose 2.3 percent in January to stand 8.9 percent higher on the year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.
Ireland's economy is showing signs of life after growing more than twice as fast as expected in the third quarter and after the country left a bailout. Retail spending tentatively recovered in the second half of 2013.
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.