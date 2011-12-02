LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland's successful completion of its RMBS tender offer has resulted in a core Tier 1 capital gain of EUR350m, and saved subordinated debt holders from a potential 100% write down they were threatened with by the finance minister last week.

The government had considered a subordinated liabilities order (SLO) to force a write down of sub investors' holdings in order to plug the EUR350m hole in Bank of Ireland's core Tier 1 capital requirement.

The bank had raised EUR3.85bn of the EUR4.2bn it needed through a combination of State capital, private capital and liability management, and has managed to satisfy the requirement of the Prudential Capital Assessment Review ahead of the December 31 2011 deadline.

This was achieved through buying back EUR1.148bn of RMBS bonds from its Brunel and Kildare programmes below par, with prices ranging from 33% up to 92%.

The residual bonds will remain outstanding because BoI says it has no intention to call the bonds at present.

Last week Brian Kealy, head of liability management, told IFR that with a weighted average spread of 21bp on Kildare and 28bp on Brunel, it made economic sense to leave the bonds outstanding rather than having to issue new bonds at the current pricing levels.