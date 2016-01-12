LONDON Jan 12 British insurer RSA said on Tuesday it has settled with Philip Smith, the former chief executive of its Irish division, who won a constructive dismissal case against the firm last year.

"The Circuit Court in Dublin has today ordered by consent that RSA's appeal be allowed, with the effect that all findings in the earlier decision of the Employment Appeals Tribunal have been vacated," an RSA spokeswoman said, adding that the terms of the settlement were confidential.

Smith won 1.25 million euros ($1.36 million) in the constructive dismissal case in June 2015, arguing he was effectively forced out of the company in late 2013.

RSA was due to appeal the case later this week. ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)