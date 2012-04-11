* March index rises to 60.6, reversing Dec downturn
* View of economy better, job prospects brighter
* Personal finances under cosh
DUBLIN, April 11 Irish consumer sentiment rose
to a five-month high in March on signs of an improving job
market, a survey showed on Wednesday, but the revival in
domestic demand that the country is hoping will pull it out of
its debt spiral remained elusive.
The morale boost also reflected a sense that fears of a
major escalation of the euro zone debt crisis had receded,
according to the survey - compiled well before the latest bout
of market unease centred on Spain's deficit-reduction programme.
A relatively benign start to 2012 helped push the KBC Bank
Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index higher in each month of
the first quarter and it rose to 60.6 in March.
That was up from 57.0 in February and 49.2 in December, when
the reading nosedived by 11 points, the largest monthly drop in
over a decade, on fears of a Europe-wide economic meltdown.
"The fact that the (euro zone) ... collapse threatened late
last year did not materialise is probably the key element in the
recent turn in sentiment but a steady stream of new job
announcements may also be playing an important role," said
Austin Hughes, economist at KBC Bank Ireland.
Irish unemployment, among the worst in the European Union,
is at a stubbornly high 14.6 percent but official figures last
month showed employment rose for the first time in four years in
the final quarter of 2011.
Major job announcements have tended to outweigh large-scale
layoffs since then. EBay Inc's payment service PayPal
said in February it would hire 1,000 new workers in Ireland over
the next four years, the biggest job announcement by a single
company since the financial crisis began.
Although Ireland's export-led economy returned to growth on
a gross domestic product (GDP) basis last year, the domestic
economy remains under pressure and March's survey reflected a
view of the economy as a whole rather than any improvement in
personal finances.
Ireland, hailed by creditor states as a poster child among
the euro zone's trio of bailed-out countries, needs a
contraction in personal consumption to bottom out next year to
give it the growth it needs to eat in to a debt mountain
forecast by the government to peak at 119 percent of GDP next
year.
With a weakening of two of the three sub-indexes relating to
household finance, Hughes said the downbeat attitude among
consumers looked set to continue for the time being.
"Irish consumers are not quite as gloomy as they were at the
peak of the crisis but they continue to see the major obstacles
that preclude a return to solid growth in economic activity and
incomes," he said.
"Until a notably clearer upswing in activity and employment
takes hold and promises the prospect of stronger household
incomes, Irish consumer sentiment and spending are likely to
remain subdued."