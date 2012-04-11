DUBLIN, April 11 Irish consumer sentiment rose
to a five-month high in March on the back of signs of improving
job markets and a sense that the euro zone's debt crisis was
unlikely to spiral out of control as earlier feared, a survey
showed on Wednesday.
While the euro zone's debt problems have shown signs of
returning in recent days, a more benign start to the year helped
push the KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index higher
in each month of the first quarter to stand at 60.6 in March.
That was up from 57.0 in February and 49.2 in December when
the reading nosedived by 11 points, the largest monthly drop in
over a decade, on fears of a European-wide meltdown.
"While consumers remain very cautious and are particularly
concerned about their personal finances, the extreme fears that
prevailed late 2011 seem to be slowly easing," said Austin
Hughes, economist at KBC Bank Ireland.
"Irish consumers are not quite as gloomy as they were at the
peak of the crisis but they continue to see the major obstacles
that preclude a return to solid growth in economic activity and
incomes."
Although Ireland's export-led economy returned to growth on
a gross domestic product (GDP) basis last year, the domestic
economy remains under pressure and March's survey reflected a
view of the Irish economy as a whole rather than any improvement
in personal finances.
With a weakening of two of the three sub index relating to
household finances, Hughes said the downbeat attitude among
consumers looked set to continue for the time being.
"Until a notably clearer upswing in activity and employment
takes hold and promises the prospect of stronger household
incomes, Irish consumer sentiment and spending are likely to
remain subdued," he said.