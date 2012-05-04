* Q1 EBITDA up 1 pct to 246 mln euros
* Sees 2012 FY performance broadly similar to 2011
DUBLIN, May 4 Irish packaging group Smurfit
Kappa's reported a 1 percent rise in earnings in the
first quarter, ahead of expectations, and said its forecast for
2012 will be broadly in line with last year.
Smurfit said its first quarter earnings before interest,
taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 246 million
euros ($323.55 million) in the three months to end-March, ahead
of analyst expectations.
The perfomance was boosted by a strong performance in the
group's Latin American businesses and compared with an EBITDA of
243 million in the same period a year ago.
Smurfit added that it expects its 2012 EBITDA performance to
be similar to last year.
"This is about 10 percent above our (and consensus) current
EBITDA forecast for the year," said Barry Dixon, analyst at
Davy.
Management also increased its two-year cost savings target
to 200 million euros, from 150 million previously.
Shares in Smurfit were up 2.8 percent at 0743 GMT,
outperforming a flat general index.
Smurfit said in February that it will reinstate its dividend
following a two-year hiatus after successfully lowering its debt
and on the back of an improved outlook.