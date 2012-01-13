India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May
India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
DUBLIN Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will not downgrade Ireland's credit rating in a euro zone-wide move expected later on Friday, two senior Irish officials told Reuters.
A senior government source said he had been informed of a planned downgrade to several euro zone states, but was not expecting a cut to Ireland's rating. A second informed source said Ireland would escape a downgrade.
"The government will be broadly satisfied with this outcome against the background of a significant number of countries being downgraded," the government source said.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.