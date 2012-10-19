DUBLIN Oct 19 Ireland scrambled on Friday to
play down comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that
banks could not be retrospectively recapitalised via the euro
zone's bailout fund, saying she was referring to Spanish
lenders.
Merkel raised the new hurdle after a two-day EU summit,
appearing to dash hopes in Dublin and Madrid that they could
remove some of the cost of past bank rescues that have pushed up
already strained national debts.
After Euro zone leaders agreed in June to allow its rescue
funds recapitalise banks, Ireland, whose bank rescue cost the
equivalent of 40 percent of annual economic output, said it
would be able to benefit from the new rules retrospectively as
part of ongoing talks to improve the terms of its bank bailout.
"The meeting of the European Council of today and yesterday
reaffirmed the commitments made in the euro summit statement of
June 29... to enhance Ireland's debt sustainability, and also
agree to break the link between bank and sovereign debt. Those
commitments stand," a government spokesman said in a statement.
"We understand that Chancellor Merkel was asked a direct
question about the recapitalisation of Spanish banks and she
replied in that context. We will continue to work with our
partners on the implementation of what was agreed in June."
As well as seeking to sell stakes in its almost wholly
state-owned viable banks to Europe's new rescue fund, Ireland
has been in separate talks for almost 18 months to ease the
burden placed on it by two failed banks.
The commitment made in June to examine easing the terms of
Ireland's bank bailout has helped push Irish bond yields down
significantly, allowing Dublin to borrow on long-term debt
markets for the first time since signing an EU/IMF bailout in
November 2010.
