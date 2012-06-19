* Irish state fund to invest $50 million
* Investments to focus on technology, life sciences
DUBLIN, June 19 SVB Financial Group's
banking unit Silicon Valley Bank said it plans to lend $100
million to the Irish innovation sector, in a tie-up that will
see the National Pensions Reserve Fund (NPRF) invest in the
company's funds.
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which announced last week that it
would open its first international branch in London, will invest
in Ireland's technology, life science, clean-tech,
private-equity and venture capital businesses over the next five
years.
Dublin has succeeded in attracting tech giants such Google
, and Intel and Facebook thanks to its low
corporate tax rate and educated, English-speaking workforce,
creating a hub for technology companies, one of the few bright
spots in a struggling economy.
The government's growth strategy is focusing on export
sectors with high growth potential, such as technology and life
sciences, to help to prop up an economy struggling with
shrinking domestic demand.
"Accessing effectively venture capital funds for start-ups
is very, very important to the present state of the development
of our economy," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told
journalists
Ireland's pension reserve fund said it will help identify
the businesses, and it has made a separate agreement to invest
up to $50 million in technology-focused funds managed by SVB
Capital, its chairman, Paul Carty told journalists on Tuesday.
Silicon Valley Bank, which has been offering financing
solutions in the UK since 2004 through an affiliate, already
counts chipmaker Icera, music service Shazam and venture capital
firms Index Ventures and Balderton Capital among its clients in
the UK.
The bank will target companies that have already secured
early stage funding or where their product is getting some
traction, said Phil Cox, the head of UK, Israel and India at the
bank.