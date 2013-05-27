* Ireland likely to write to U.S. Senate committee this week
* Dublin targets U.S. business, politicians in PR offensive
* Influential EU lawmaker says Ireland must change tax code
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 27 Ireland is preparing to
officially reject accusations by U.S. Senators this week that it
acts as a tax haven for large multinationals and launch a
diplomatic offensive to repair the damage done to its reputation
abroad.
Ireland has been forced to defend its low corporate tax rate
after the Senate said last week that iPhone and iPad maker Apple
paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in
profits channelled through Irish subsidiaries and that it had
effectively negotiated a special corporate tax rate of less than
2 percent. {ID:nL2N0E20Y1]
Irish ministers and officials have lined up to insist that
their tax system is transparent and that other countries were
responsible if Apple paid tax at such low rates. Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said Ireland would not be the "whipping
boy" for the Senate subcommittee.
The government will likely put its response on the record
this week, two government sources said, and will tell the
committee led by veteran tax sleuth Senator Carl Levin that
Ireland is not a tax haven, nor did it cut Apple a special tax
deal.
"Undoubtedly there's a risk of reputational damage if we
don't defend our corner and set out the facts, so of course
that's happening," Ireland's European Affairs Minister Lucinda
Creighton told Reuters, referring to the response being drafted.
"I've no doubt there will be a strong response, and we will
strongly defend Ireland as a safe, a legally sound and a good
place to do business. What you see is what you get, and that is
why so many global companies are headquartered in Ireland."
Creighton was speaking from Dublin airport ahead of a
four-day trip to Washington and New York where she will meet
business leaders and politicians and address the prestigious
Columbia University.
While the trade mission was planned long before last week's
revelations on Capitol Hill, Creighton said she and her fellow
ministers would use every opportunity to put right the
"misinformation" heard in the Senate last week.
Ireland has a network in place to quickly spread that
message. After it took a financial bailout in late 2010, Dublin
set up its Economic Messaging Unit to coordinate communications
between all government agencies, departments and embassies.
Irish embassies from Beijing to Buenos Aires were issued
rebuttal points last week, a normal practice for major stories,
while Ireland's ambassador in Washington held a conference call
with government departments and the state agency charged with
attracting investment into Ireland to discuss the next steps.
DINNER JOKES IN BRUSSELS
Within weeks of coming to office in 2011, Prime Minister
Enda Kenny summoned all the country's ambassadors to Dublin to
brief them on how best to restore a reputation he said was in
tatters.
The fresh assault will be similar, one diplomatic source
said, adding that the key focus would be liaising with a strong
network of contacts in the U.S. Administration and on Capitol
Hill, where the leaders of Ireland and the United States
traditionally meet for lunch to mark St. Patrick's Day.
While Dublin was able to call on ex-President Bill Clinton
to tell U.S. companies last year that they would be "nuts" not
to invest in Ireland, the task could be trickier this time with
the criticism emanating from its normally friendly ally.
"That was a blindside for Ireland Inc. because we always
thought we were on the same page as Anglo-American capitalism.
We thought it would stick up for us," said Hugo Brady, senior
research fellow at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels.
"The PR side of it is really bad for Ireland because Ireland
and tax haven are going together in mainstream conversation in
Brussels. It hasn't done our image much good when people start
making dinner jokes about Apple being an Irish company."
While Ireland will concentrate its energy in the United
States to keep attracting jobs from the likes of Apple, Google
and Pfizer, it will also need to keep an eye
out for any backlash in Europe where its low corporate tax rate
of 12.5 percent has drawn criticism in the past.
One influential member of the European Parliament said that
while Dublin should be given time to adjust, it should adopt a
standardised European Union tax system and ultimately a minimum
rate of corporation tax.
"Ireland should take its hands out of other countries'
pockets. Ireland's tax system is designed to tax income other
people have earned," Sven Giegold told Reuters, underscoring how
emotive the issue will be in elections in his native Germany.
"If you want to heat up a room in an election meeting in
Germany, you have to talk about tax avoidance. It has become one
of the most emotional topics. People are outraged."