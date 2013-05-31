DUBLIN May 31 Ireland has formally rejected
claims by U.S. Senators Carl Levin and John McCain that Ireland
is a tax haven and that it handed Apple a special tax
deal.
Ireland's ambassador to the United States Michael Collins
has written a letter to the two senators emphasising that
Ireland's tax system is transparent, according to the text
released by the finance ministry on Friday which echoed points
made by Irish ministers and officials.
Ireland has been forced to defend its low corporate tax rate
after the Senate heard last week that the iPhone and iPad maker
paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits
channelled through Irish subsidiaries and had effectively
negotiated a special corporate tax rate of less than 2 percent.
"Ireland's tax system is set out in statute - so there is no
possibility of an individual special tax rate being negotiated
for companies," Collins wrote in a non-confrontational letter
dated May 29 which was also sent to other members of Levin's
Senate subcommittee.
"The memorandum to the Permanent Subcommittee refers to
Ireland as a 'tax haven'. As you will be aware, the OECD has
identified four key indicators of a tax haven. None of these
criteria applies to Ireland."
Dublin has begun a diplomatic offensive to repair the damage
done to its reputation from the allegations and Finance Minister
Michael Noonan went on the attack last week, saying Ireland
would not be the "whipping boy" for the U.S. Senate.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook told a conference this week
that the company does not have a special deal with the Irish
government that gives it a 2 percent flat rate of tax.