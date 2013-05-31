* Ambassador's letter insists Ireland does not do tax deals
* Senators say Ireland a tax haven to most reasonable people
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 31 Ireland has rejected claims by
two U.S. senators that Ireland is a tax haven and had handed
Apple Inc a special tax deal, a charge the pair stood
by on Friday.
Ireland's ambassador to the United States Michael Collins
has written to the two senators, Carl Levin and John McCain,
arguing Ireland's tax system is transparent, according to the
text released by the finance ministry.
But Levin and former U.S. presidential candidate McCain said
records obtained by their committee showed Apple paid a nominal
rate far below Ireland's statutory rate of 12.5 percent.
"Testimony by key Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook
and Head of Tax Operations Phillip Bullock, corroborates that
Apple had a special arrangement with the Irish government that,
since 2003, resulted in an effective tax rate of 2 percent or
less," the senators said in a statement.
"Most reasonable people would agree that negotiating special
tax arrangements that allow companies to pay little or no income
tax meets a common-sense definition of a tax haven."
Ireland has been forced to defend its low corporate tax rate
after the Senate heard last week that the iPhone and iPad maker
paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits
channelled through Irish subsidiaries and had effectively
negotiated a special rate of less than 2 percent.
{ID:nL2N0E20Y1]
NOT A HAVEN
"Ireland's tax system is set out in statute, so there is no
possibility of an individual special tax rate being negotiated
for companies," Collins wrote in the letter dated May 29 which
was also sent to other members of Levin's Senate subcommittee.
"The memorandum to the Permanent Subcommittee refers to
Ireland as a 'tax haven'. As you will be aware, the OECD has
identified four key indicators of a tax haven. None of these
criteria applies to Ireland."
Dublin has begun a diplomatic offensive to repair the damage
done to its reputation from the allegations. Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said last week Ireland would not be the "whipping
boy" for the U.S. Senate.
Ireland has said that if Apple paid tax at such low rates,
it was down to tax planning where it had found a gap to exploit
between two different tax jurisdictions. Dublin has called for
international efforts to curb such large scale tax avoidance.
Apple's Cook told a conference this week that the company
did not have a special deal with the Irish government giving it
a 2 percent flat tax rate.
Yet the Senate's investigation showed the iPhone maker had
paid tax worth just 2 percent of $74 billion in overseas income,
largely helped by Irish tax law, which allows companies to be
incorporated in the country without declaring taxes there.
The Senate subcommittee identified three Irish-registered
Apple subsidiaries that have no tax residency in Ireland. One of
these, a holding company that includes Apple's retail stores
throughout Europe, paid no tax at all in the last five years.