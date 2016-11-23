LONDON Nov 23 There is no question of Ireland
moving its 12.5 percent corporate tax rate in either direction
in response to other jurisdictions cutting their rates as it
would only sow uncertainty, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said
on Wednesday.
"The strongest card we have to play is certainty. If we were
to move down or up, we'd take away the certainty of the system
so there's no question of changing from 12.5 percent in either
direction," he told reporters on the sidelines of a tax
conference.
"The strongest thing we have on tax at this stage is that
internationally everybody knows that Ireland and 12.5 percent
corporate tax are synonymous. It's almost an Irish brand now."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Estelle Shirbon)