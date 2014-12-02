DUBLIN Dec 2 Ireland is concerned about German
and British proposals to tighten tax breaks linked to patents,
as it looks to replace a much-criticised tax loophole with its
own patent-based tax scheme, Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said on Tuesday.
Dublin decided in its October budget to phase out the
"Double Irish" loophole that multinationals used to save
billions of dollars. It intends to bring in a "knowledge
development box" in a year's time, similar to so-called patent
boxes in other jurisdictions.
Such schemes give favourable tax treatment to profits from
products derived from patents. They are intended to encourage
local companies to develop and sell products based on their
patents and to attract the research and development units of
foreign companies.
Germany and Britain said last month they will seek backing
from other countries for a deal to ensure tax breaks based on
patented research apply only in the country where the research
and innovation takes place.
Noonan said it appeared qualifying for the tax break would
be determined by whether a certain percentage of a company's
research and development staff worked locally.
"This approach on the one hand fits into Ireland's core
value of attracting substance," Noonan told a corporate tax
conference. "However, on the other hand, I do have concerns that
such an approach, if designed too tightly, would have the
potential to limit the scope for use by smaller countries.
"Would this represent a fair reform? I don't think so.
Further discussion is both planned and necessary."
Germany has until now granted no patent-box tax breaks.
Income from licensed products is generally taxed, like corporate
profits, at around 30 percent. That compares with around 10
percent in Britain.
Britain and Germany will seek approval of their proposal by
the OECD, as well as G20 members, at its meeting next January.
Noonan said he supported the the OECD's base erosion and
profit shifting (BEPS) proposals, another project to tighten
corporate tax rules. But he said it could also give larger
countries an unfair advantage.
BEPS also should not single out US multinational companies,
many of whom have a large presence in Ireland, he said. That
"would merely be playing to the gallery and not be real tax
reform."
Noonan added that he would welcome a cut in Northern
Ireland's corporate tax rate if Britain agrees to let the
province set its own rate, as the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
