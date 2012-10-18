* Irish sells targeted amount, yield stays to 0.7 pct

* Three-month yield lower than price Italy paid last week

* Bid-to-cover rises to 3.6 from 3.0 in Sept auction

DUBLIN, Oct 18 Ireland continued to inch its way back towards regular market access on Thursday, receiving strong demand for 500 million euros ($656.05 million) of three-month treasury bills sold at the same low yield as a month ago.

Ireland has taken advantage of a sharp fall in its borrowing costs by launching two bond swaps, its maiden amortising bond issue and new long-term debt sales in a bid to position itself to exit an 85 billion euro EU/IMF bailout on schedule next year.

Selling t-bills in consecutive months for the first time since exiting markets in September 2010, Ireland's debt agency saw the average yield remain the same as last month at 0.7 percent, lower than the 1.8 percent paid in July's first post-bailout auction.

That rate also compared to the 0.765 percent paid by Italy, which unlike Ireland has not had to seek an international rescue, to sell 3 billion euros of three-month bills last week.

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which will seek to keep the monthly short-term auctions going for the rest of the year, said the issue was 3.6 times subscribed, compared to September's 3.0 bid-to-cover ratio.

"I would see this as higher than what NTMA would have liked, the market had been expecting it to clear 55-65 basis points," said Eamonn Reilly, a bond trader at Davy Stockbrokers, a primary dealer in Irish debt.

"The bid-to-cover was high at 3.6 though so overall it's a satisfactory result and Ireland is continuing its good work."

While Greece has consistently auctioned three-month debt and Portugal has tested appetite with 18-month bills, neither fellow bailout recipient has been able to match Ireland's long-term issue in late July when it raised 4.2 billion euros in new debt.

Yields on Ireland's benchmark 2020 bond stood at 4.78 percent after the auction, having this week fallen to the lowest level since May 2010.

Ten-year Portuguese debt has fallen to 7.79 percent, while the equivalent rate for Greece is more than twice that at 17.36 percent.