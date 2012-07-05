* T-bills sold at 1.8 pct yield, 2.8 bid to cover ratio
* NTMA encouraged by demand, conscious auction small step
* Analysts say result better than expected, challenges
remain
* ECB chief says auction should be "properly celebrated"
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 5 Ireland returned to short-term
debt markets on Thursday for the first time since before its
EU/IMF bailout in November 2010, paying less for three-month
paper than Spain which has avoided going to international
lenders for a full sovereign rescue.
In a tentative first step following a near two-year hiatus,
Ireland sold 500 million euros of treasury bills at an average
yield of 1.8 percent and said it hoped to return to long-term
debt markets with a two-year plus issue early next year.
Dublin, effectively shut out of capital markets before the
85 billion euro ($107 billion) bailout, hopes to run three or
four more short-term auctions this year and extend maturities
from three to six months.
Ireland is the only country that has not sold t-bills during
its bailout and given that Greece has consistently auctioned
three-month debt and Portugal has even tested appetite with
18-month bills, analysts saw Dublin having few difficulties.
Unlike the rest of the bailout club, Ireland posted modest
economic growth last year amid turmoil across the euro zone, and
sees itself as the only country capable of delivering a rare
good news story.
The NTMA debt management agency said it was pleased that the
auction was 2.8 times subscribed and reported "significant
international interest".
"It's a significant step but there's a lot more work to do
before we get back into the bond markets. There's a big
difference, in fairness, between selling three-month paper and
selling longer-term bonds," NTMA Chief Executive John Corrigan
told national broadcaster RTE.
The NTMA, which had said it planned to restart the auctions
this summer, announced the resumption on Tuesday on the back of
a surge of investor confidence following last week's EU summit
when leaders agreed to look at improving Ireland's bank bailout.
Corrigan said Dublin had to stick to the terms of its
bailout deal under the gaze of inspectors from the "troika" -
the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF.
"Accessing the longer-term bond markets is critically
dependent on two factors: one of which is largely within our own
control, that's sticking to the troika programme, and the second
one is the wider mood music in Europe, which in fairness has
significantly improved since the summit at the weekend."
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the auction marked an
important milestone on Ireland's continuing path to recovery and
showed the market have reacted positively to the country's
strong fiscal performance.
ECB chief Mario Draghi said the auction was "a success that
should be properly celebrated" and was testimony to Ireland's
extraordinary efforts.
With funding needs for 2014 totalling about 20 billion euros
and cash reserves coming in short of that, Dublin must issue
debt next year to avoid a second bailout. The NTMA had raised
the prospect in January of returning to long-term markets with a
syndicated offer by the end of this year.
"It (the auction) is a small positive step but there's still
more to do," said Stephen Lyons of Davy Stockbrokers. "As to how
it progresses to the ultimate objective of a bond market return,
that comes down to whether we continue to hit our budgetary
targets, and equally as important, whether we get further
clarity on banking relief."
"NOT OUT OF THE WOODS"
Yields on benchmark Irish 2020 bonds have fallen by almost
100 basis points since the summit and were almost 30 basis
points lower than their Spanish counterparts at 6.28 percent
after the auction, little changed on the day.
Spain sold three-month debt at an average yield of 2.36
percent last week while Italy had to pay 2.96 percent to auction
six-month paper a day later.
"Every aspect of the t-bill auction is better than expected.
The total amount of bids is very impressive and the yield of 1.8
percent is not only lower than the grey market before the
auction but is approximately where Spanish letras (t-bills) are
trading," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
Madrid also sold 3 billion euros of medium- and long-term
debt on Thursday, at the top end of its target, though doubt
over the details from the summit forced it to pay the highest
rate for its 10-year bond since November.
Analysts have cautioned that the real test for Ireland will
be maintaining regular auctions without another twist in the
euro zone's debt crisis forcing a damaging withdrawal.
A successful run may also see the NTMA attempt another bond
switch after it cut 3.5 billion euros from its hefty,
post-bailout borrowing requirements in January.
"Irish sovereign debt has been on a roll," said Nicholas
Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "However Ireland is hardly
out of the woods. Domestic demand continues to contract, the
fiscal deficit was 13 percent of GDP last year and the economy
is expected to more or less stagnate this year," he added.