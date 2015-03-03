(Adds timetable for introduction of law)
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland on Tuesday became the
second country in the world to pass legislation requiring
cigarettes to be sold in plain packets, despite threats of legal
action by tobacco companies opposed to the move.
Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco
Group have said they would take legal action against the
plan to ban the colourful logos used to sell tobacco brands but
the Irish government has said it plans to proceed.
The law was approved in its final reading in Ireland's upper
house of parliament on Tuesday and needs to be signed by the
country's president, widely seen as a formality.
Under the legislation, companies would be banned from
producing branded tobacco products for the Irish market from May
2016 and would be banned from selling branded tobacco products
in Ireland from May 2017, a government spokesman said.
In a response last year to Britain's health department over
its plans to introduce a similar law by May, Imperial Tobacco
said plain packaging would infringe international law,
could threaten future foreign direct investment into Britain and
set a dangerous precedent for other sectors.
Australia introduced a similar ban in 2012 with the aim of
reducing smoking and is facing challenges at the World Trade
Organization which say that the law creates illegal obstacles to
commerce.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane
Merriman)