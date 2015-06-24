DUBLIN, June 24 Ireland is on course to attract
more tourists this year than ever before, the country's tourism
minister said on Wednesday, as the European Union's
fastest-growing economy reaps the benefit of a weakening euro.
Older industries like tourism and agriculture have become an
increasing focus for the government since the collapse of the
country's property bubble in 2008 led to a bailout by the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
Tourist trips, mainly from Britain and the United States,
were up 12 percent in the first five months of the year on an
annual basis, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.
Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport, Paschal Donohoe
said the numbers indicated 2015 was set to be a "record year"
for the industry.
The near 20 percent fall in the euro against the U.S. dollar
since the start of 2014 was "the big factor" behind the
increased visitor numbers, said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at
Merrion Stockbrokers.
The industry is far more labour intensive than the
technology and pharmaceutical industries that also drive the
economy, employing around 200,000 people out of a workforce of
1.9 million, he said.
The country's tourism board said that last year overseas
visitors accounted for around 4.1 billion euros ($4.59 billion)
of revenue, boosted by cuts to value-added tax on tourism-
related services and scrapped air travel taxes.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Larry King)