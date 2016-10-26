DUBLIN Oct 26 Trips by British tourists to
Ireland grew at the slowest rate in over a year in the three
months after Britons voted on June 23 to leave the European
Union.
Ireland attracted more visitors last year than in any year
on record, recording a sharp rise in trips from the United
States, Europe and neighbouring Britain, which accounted for 40
percent of all tourists.
A near-20-percent plunge in sterling's value against the
euro since the Brexit vote has made Ireland more
expensive for Britons, and operators fear that more will choose
to holiday at home.
The 9.3 percent year-on-year growth in the third quarter was
down from 14.4 percent in the three months leading up to the
referendum and a high of 17.3 percent in the generally quieter
first quarter.
Ireland is still comfortably in line for another record year
of tourism growth in 2016, with visitors up 12 percent in the
first nine months, including a 15 percent increase from the more
lucrative North American market.
"These figures confirm that Irish tourism will have enjoyed
another bumper year in 2016, but we need to ensure that it's not
our last good year," said Shaun Quinn, chief executive of Failte
Ireland, the national tourism development authority.
"Our own research is already indicating some softening in
the British market and this indicates that tourism businesses
may need to plan for a changing trading environment."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)