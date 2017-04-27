DUBLIN, April 27 Double-digit growth in Irish
tourism ground to a halt in the first quarter, official data
showed on Thursday, as a weak pound kept British visitors at
home.
The number of visitors grew just 0.6 percent in the quarter
from the same period last year, the central statistics office
reported. That was down from growth of almost 17 percent in 2016
and 14 percent in 2015 during the same quarter, when a weak euro
helped tourism reach record highs.
The number of visitors from Britain fell 6.5 percent in the
three months to March, the first drop in the quarter since 2010.
"This provides an indication of the challenge the Irish
tourism industry is facing following Great Britain's decision to
leave the European Union," Minister for Transport, Tourism and
Sport Shane Ross said in a statement.
Ireland is widely regarded as the European Union member with
the most to lose from Britain's decision to leave the EU. It
depends on trade with Britain, and it shares a land border with
Northern Ireland, part of Britain.
The pound has plunged since the vote to leave the EU last
June, and industry groups said that was discouraging Britons
from travelling. At the same time, it was making Britain cheaper
to visit, turning it into a stronger competitor for tourism.
Uncertainty around Brexit also appeared to be curbing
spending by British consumers, they said.
Tourism group Failte Ireland said the fact that Easter was
in the second quarter may also have affected the numbers. But it
still described the drop as concerning and urged the industry to
cut costs and target other international markets.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)